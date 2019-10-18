Sanofi recalls popular heartburn drug Zantac while feds investigate possible cancer risk

A box of Maximum Strength Zantac tablets is shown at a pharmacy, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Miami Beach, Fla. CVS has halted sales of the popular heartburn treatment and the store generic version after warnings by U.S. health regulators. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (WHTM) – The maker of Zantac is recalling the popular heartburn treatment after federal health regulators warned about a potentially dangerous contaminant in the drug.

Sanofi said it made the decision Friday as the investigation continues.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said last month it detected low levels of a probable cancer-causing chemical in Zantac and related generic drugs to treat ulcers and reflux disease.

The same chemical, nitrosodimethylamine, has been linked to dozens of recalls of prescription blood pressure drugs in the past year.

Sanofi said evaluations are ongoing on both the active ingredient and the finished drug product. The company said it made the decision to conduct the voluntary recall due to inconsistencies in preliminary test results of the active ingredient.

CVS, Walmart, Walgreens and Rite Aid have already pulled Zantac products from their shelves.

