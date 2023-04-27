(WHTM) – Thousands of toy monkeys have been recalled due to a choking hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, approximately 6,000 screaming push monkey toys have been recalled because the toy’s eyes can detach, posing a choking hazard. No injuries have been reported.

The monkeys are 23 inches long and make a scream-like sound when the front paw is pressed. The front paws have velcro so the monkey’s arms can be wrapped around a user.

Model TM-3280 and Diamond Visions, Inc. are printed on a tag on the monkey, which comes in brown, blue, and pink colors.

The toy was sold at independent hardware and variety stores nationwide from September 2021 through November 2022 for about $6.

Anyone with this toy should immediately take it away from children and contact Diamond Visions for instructions on how to receive a full refund.