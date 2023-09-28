(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that Secura has recalled about 6,400 air fryers due to a fire and burn hazard.

According to the commission, the wire connection to the air fryer can overheat.

The recall includes Secura air fryers with model number SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) with date code 1901, and model number SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) with date codes 1903 and 1904.

The recalled air fryers are black with silver accents and “Secura” is printed on the top of each unit. The model number and date code are also printed on a silver label at the bottom of the air fryer.

The air fryers are about 12 inches high, 11 inches deep, and 12 inches wide.

Recalled Secura air fryer SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Secura air fryer SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Consumers who have one of the recalled air fryers should immediately stop using them and contact Secura for a $45 Amazon gift card or a free replacement of the consumer’s choice with Secura products as shown on Secura’s website at https://www.thesecura.com/recall/.

To receive a gift card or replacement, consumers need to provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the power cord cut off. Consumers must also include information on the product’s date code located at the bottom of the air fryer.

So far Secura has received nine reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, and smoking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Consumers can contact Secura toll-free at 888-792-2360 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customercare@thesecura.com, or online at https://www.thesecura.com/recall/ or at www.thesecura.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.