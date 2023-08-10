(WHTM) — Sensio has recalled its Bella, Bella Pro Series, Cooks and Crux Electric and Stovetop Pressure Cookers due to a potential burn hazard.

According to the United State Consumer Product Safety Commission the lid on the pressure cookers can unlock and be removed during use. The can cause hot contents to splash out unexpectedly and burn consumers.

The recall includes Bella, Bella Pro Series, Crux, and Cooks electric pressure cookers, and Bella stovetop pressure cookers that are six-, eight-, and 10-quart capacity.

The item or model number of the recalled pressure cookers printed on the permanent on-product label or imprinted stamp located on the bottom of the cookers.

The following item and product numbers are affected by the recall.

Brand Electric Pressure Cooker Item No. Size Stovetop Pressure Cooker Model No. Size Bella 14467 6-Qt JY-PC20US-5P 5-Qt 14570 6-Qt JYPC24US-8P 8-Qt 14595 8-Qt JY-PC26US-11P 12-Qt 14682 8-Qt 14710 6-Qt 14718 8-Qt 14719 6-Qt 14780 10-Qt Bella Pro Series 90072 6-Qt 90073 8-Qt Crux 14721 8-Qt Cooks 22276 6-Qt

The commission says consumers should stop using the recalled pressure cookers immediately and contact Sensio for a refund.

Recalled Bella 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Item No. 14467 (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Bella 8-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Item No. 14682 (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Bella Pro Series 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Item No. 90072 (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Bella Pro Series 8-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Item No. 90073 (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Bella 5-Quart Stovetop Pressure Cooker, Model No. JY-PC20US-5P (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Sample On-Product Label of Recalled Bella Electric Pressure Cooker (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Sample On-Product Label of Recalled Bella Stovetop Pressure Cooker (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

According to the commission, Sensio has received 63 reports of incidents, including 61 burn injuries, some of which involved second and third degree burns to the face, torso, arms, and hands.

The recalled products were sold at JCPenney, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s and Target stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2015 through September 2020. The price was between $30 and $70 for the electric pressure cookers and between $8 and $18 for the stovetop pressure cookers.

Consumer Contact

Sensio toll-free at 855-647-3125 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://recall.sensiobrands.com, which may also be accessed from https://bellahousewares.com and https://cruxkitchen.com by clicking on “Pressure Cooker Recall” in the Home Page banner and then on “Click here for more info,” or by clicking on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the home page under the “Pressure Cooker Recall” section.