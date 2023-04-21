(WHTM) — Two pieces of NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear have been recalled due to a violation of federal flammability standards as well as a burn hazard, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC)

According to the USCPSC, the recall involves Taizhou Jiawang Trading Co. LTD NewCosplay branded children’s button-up long-sleeved, one-piece sleepwear garments. The sleepwear is made of 100% polyester and was sold in sizes 4T through 10 years in Charmander and Pikachu characters.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The side seam label has the fiber content and washing instructions. According to the USCPSC, these garments fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, which poses a burn risk for children.

The USCPSC states that consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear away from children and stop using them. You are asked to contact Taizhou Jiawang Trading Co. LTD for a full refund.

Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and email a photo of the destroyed garment to lingwushihao50@163.com, according to the USCPSC.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.