Some packaged vegetables recalled for Listeria risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Packaged vegetables sold in some Pennsylvania stores have been recalled due to possible contamination with Listeria.

The products originated from a Growers Express production facility in Maine and were distributed to several states including Pennsylvania, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

No illnesses have been reported.

Affected products sold in Pennsylvania include Green Giant cauliflower crumbles fried rice blend sold at Food Lion stores. The one-pound packages have a “best by” date of June 28.

Also included in the recall is Trader Joe’s Butternut Squash Spirals, sold at Trader Joe’s stores. The 10.5-ounce packages have a “best by” date of June 28.

The recall does not affect or include any Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products.