Some Ragu pasta sauces recalled for possible plastic

Certain jars of Ragú pasta sauce have been recalled because they may contain fragments of plastic.

The recall involves three specific varieties: chunky tomato, garlic & onion, Old World Style traditional and Old World Style meat sauces.

The affected sauces were produced between June 4 and 8.

The following sauces have been recalled:

45-ounce jars of Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

66-ounce jars of Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

66-ounce jars of Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

66-ounce jars of Old World Style Traditional

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

66-ounce jars of Old World Style Meat

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

Mizkan America says it has no reports of injuries or complaints, and the voluntary recall was launched out of an abundance of caution.

The sauces were produced earlier this month and distributed nationally.

In a separate announcement, Publix grocery store chain asked consumers not to use the products in question, but to throw them out or return them where they bought them for a refund.