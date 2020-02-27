Step2 recalls children’s shopping carts

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WHTM) — A toymaker is recalling thousands of children’s grocery shopping carts because the basket can break into sharp pieces.

Step2 has received 22 reports of cart baskets breaking but no reports of injuries, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves the Little Helper’s Shopping Cart in three model numbers and color combinations. Model 700000 has a blue basket with a tan cart, 708500 has a pink basket with a white cart, and 8567KL has a pink basket with a gray cart.

Only toys with date code combinations of 5 and 19 are included. The date code can be found on the back of the basket below the handle.

The plastic carts were sold at BJ Wholesale Club, Kohl’s and other stores from May 2019 through October 2019 for about $40.

The CPSC said people should take the recalled shopping carts from children and contact Step2 for a free replacement or a $40 credit toward the purchase price of another Step2 product.