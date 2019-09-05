Stihl mowing heads recalled for injury hazard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WHTM) – More than 70,000 cutting attachments for certain models of Stihl-brand trimmers, brush cutters, and clearing saws have been recalled.

The bolts connecting the plastic blades and holding the mowing head together can come loose and the mowing head can come apart, posing a risk of injury to the user or bystanders, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Stihl Inc. has received 28 reports of loose bolts or mowing heads coming apart, including two reports of injuries involving its PolyCut mowing heads.

The mowing heads can be identified by the model number “27-3” or “47-3” located on the original packaging and molded on the top side of the mowing head. The mowing heads have three orange plastic blades, each attached with a bolt and a nut, a black top housing, and a white bottom housing.

The mowing heads were sold by authorized Stihl dealers from July 2018 through July 2019.

The CPSC said people should stop using the recalled mowing heads immediately and take them to an authorized Stihl dealer for a full refund.