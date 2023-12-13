(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of thousands of mini string lights due to a burn and fire hazard.

According to the commission, the bulbs can overheat when the lights are plugged directly into an outlet, posing a burn and fire risk.

The recall affects about 34,600 Bunkhouse and Lotsa LITES! Connectable Mini String Lights. The recalled lights are nine-foot strands of 20 LED clear bulbs with white light, that can be used with batteries or USB input.

Recalled Bunkhouse Connectable Mini String Lights (Photo U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

According to commission the recalled lights were sold in three different packages with the following SKU numbers, which are printed on the back of the packaging: Everyday (SKU: BHSTL24) Christmas (SKU: XSTL24) and Halloween (SKU: HSTL24).

The commission is telling consumers to immediately stop using and unplug the recalled lights. Consumers can contact DM Merchandising for information on how to get a full refund.

DM Merchandising can be reached at 800-548-6784 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or by email at customerservice@dmmerch.com. Consumers can also find information about how to participate in the recall online at https://247dm.com/globalassets/episerver-forms/0923-recall_string-lights.pdf or https://247dm.com by clicking on “Important Recall Information.”

To date there have been three reports of the bulbs overheating, according to the commission. No injuries have been reported.