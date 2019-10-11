Subaru recalls some Forester vehicles due to airbag issue

In this Aug. 31, 2011 photo, a Subaru logo is displayed on a sign at a dealers lot, in Portland, Ore. “It was a fantastic achievement to break 20,000 sales for August with our current inventory situation. Demand for our products continues to be strong and our dealers have done a terrific job in matching customers with vehicles,” said Thomas J. Doll, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Subaru of America, Inc. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Subaru is recalling more than 350,000 Forester vehicles with heated seats because an electrical connection in the front passenger seat may loosen and deactivate the airbag even though the seat is occupied.

Subaru said the recall includes Forester vehicles from 2015 to 2018.

The automaker will notify vehicle owners and dealers to inspect the occupant detection system mat harness and have it replaced free of charge if necessary.

Owners will be notified of the recall starting on Nov. 29. Replacement parts are not currently available. A second recall notice will be sent when the parts are available.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.