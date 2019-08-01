Super Jumper trampolines recalled for fall, injury hazards

Super Jumper is recalling thousands of trampolines because the welds on the metal legs can fail.

The company has received 97 reports of the welds breaking, resulting in four people suffering minor injuries, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves Super Jumper 14-foot trampolines, and 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures sold without reinforcement clamps. The Super Jumper logo is printed on the center of the trampolines’ mat.

The trampolines were sold online atWayfair.com, Amazon.com, Hayneedle.com, and Overstock.com from November 2011 through June 2019.

The safety commission said people should immediately stop using the recalled trampolines and contact Super Jumper for a free repair kit.





Super Jumper 14-foot Trampoline combo