(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall regarding surge protectors as they can be a shock and fire hazard.

According to the commission, the recall involves all Aduro Surge Wall Charging Tower surge protectors. The protectors have 12 outlets, and dual USB ports and are white and black in color.

The Aduro logo appears on the center front panel below the two USB ports. Model and SKU numbers AHR-318 (SKU SRG-WT12O2U) or SS-Q1202 (SKU SRG-WT12O2UNV) are printed on a label on the rear of the surge protector.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled surge protectors and contact JBR Solutions. JBR Solutions has received one report of incorrect polarization of the surge protector. No injuries or fires have been reported.

They have been sold online at Walmart and Amazon from January 202 to August 2022.