(WHTM) – According to Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Target is recalling 2.2 million Threshold Candles due to laceration and burn hazards.
During the use of the candle, the candle jar can crack and break which leads to potential laceration and burn hazards, according to the CPSC.
The CPSC says that the recall involves Threshold Candles such as the 5.5-ounce one-wick candles and the 20-ounce three-wick candles in multiple scents.
The following item numbers have been recalled:
|Product name
|Item number
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane – Threshold™
|054-09-0056
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon – Threshold™
|054-09-0200
|20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine – Threshold™
|054-09-0266
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Charcoal & Black Teakwood – Threshold™
|054-09-0268
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Rose Petal & Lotus – Threshold™
|054-09-0271
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Peony & Cherry Blossom – Threshold™
|054-09-0275
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage & Sugarcane – Threshold™
|054-09-0276
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Woodland Cypress & Bergamot – Threshold™
|054-09-0294
|20oz 3-wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin – Threshold™
|054-09-0562
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Frosted Holly Berries – Threshold™
|054-09-0589
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival – Threshold™
|054-09-0679
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Macintosh & Pumpkin – Threshold™
|054-09-0697
|20 oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry – Threshold™
|054-09-0701
|20 oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet – Threshold™
|054-09-0723
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus – Threshold™
|054-09-0743
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Wild Honeysuckle & Lilac – Threshold™
|054-09-0774
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Soft Cashmere & Lavender – Threshold™
|054-09-0816
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla – Threshold™
|054-09-1164
|20oz 3-Wick Jar White Gardenia & Jasmine – Threshold™
|054-09-1222
|20oz 3-Wick Lidded Glass Rainwater Lily – Threshold™
|054-09-1442
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Citrus Zest & Aloe – Threshold™
|054-09-1534
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Smoked Cinnamon & Hickory – Threshold™
|054-09-1589
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Golden Orchid – Threshold™
|054-09-1798
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle – Apple & Evergreen – Threshold™
|054-09-2225
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pineapple Sage – Threshold™
|054-09-2682
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Vanilla Pumpkin – Threshold™
|054-09-2683
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Fresh Linen & Sea Salt – Threshold™
|054-09-3080
|20oz 3-wick Jar Cashmere Cinnamon – Threshold™
|054-09-3142
|20oz 3-wick Jar Pine & Juniper – Threshold™
|054-09-3218
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Cinnamon Beignet – Threshold™
|054-09-3233
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Twilight Woods & Amber – Threshold™
|054-09-3888
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Cerulean Surf & Sea – Threshold™
|054-09-3919
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Blue Agave & Cactus – Threshold™
|054-09-3970
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candied Almond & Vanilla – Threshold™
|054-09-4045
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Apple Blossom & Breeze – Threshold™
|054-09-4079
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Wonder Berry & Sage – Threshold™
|054-09-4722
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Vanilla – Threshold™
|054-09-5026
|20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick – Frosted Vanilla Cupcake Candle – Threshold™
|054-09-5706
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo – Threshold™
|054-09-5711
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie – Threshold™
|054-09-5888
|20oz Lidded Glass 3-Wick Strawberry & Hibiscus – Threshold™
|054-09-6079
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice – Threshold™
|054-09-6795
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser – Threshold™
|054-09-6993
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Spiced Gingerbread Cookie – Threshold™
|054-09-7437
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Red Mandarin & Guava – Threshold™
|054-09-7504
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Warm Cider & Cinnamon – Threshold™
|054-09-7849
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Water Mint & Eucalyptus – Threshold™
|054-09-7915
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Christmas Velvet – Threshold™
|054-09-8165
|5.5oz Jar Blue Agave and Cactus Candle – Threshold™
|054-09-8268
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Candle Coconut White Woods – Threshold™
|054-09-8380
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Caramel Latte – Threshold™
|054-09-8559
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Tonka & Vanilla Amber – Threshold™
|054-09-8670
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Berry Lemonade & Melon – Threshold™
|054-09-8758
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Spice – Threshold™
|054-09-8768
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Green Mango & Pomelo – Threshold™
|054-09-8942
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Garden Herb & Cucumber – Threshold™
|054-09-8993
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Pumpkin Woods – Threshold™
|054-09-9017
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Merry Berry – Threshold™
|054-09-9120
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Tangerine Ginger – Threshold™
|054-09-9293
|20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick – Orange Blossom & Oak Candle – Threshold™
|054-09-9306
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Fresh Fraser – Threshold™
|054-09-9690
|20oz 3-Wick Jar Harvest Festival – Threshold™
|054-09-9801
Target received 19 reports of the hazards and one resulted in a minor injury.
The candles were sold nationwide at Target stores and on Target’s website from February 2020 through July 2023.
According to the CPSC, consumers using the candles should stop using them immediately and return them to Target for a full refund or consumers can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail.
Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily, online or at https://help.target.com/help/ or www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Home Goods” for more information.
Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.