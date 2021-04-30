The GIANT Company recalls Caramel Corn Rice Cakes over undeclared milk allergen

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The GIANT Company is recalling its GIANT and MARTIN’S Caramel Corn Rice Cakes after reports of an undeclared milk allergen.

The GIANT Company says impacted products are in 6.56 ounce packages and have the UPC number 68826707615 with a lot code DEC1521.

Purchasers with milk allergies are advised not to consume the product and instead may urn it to their local GIANT, MARTIN’S or GIANT Heirloom Market for a full refund.

Customers can contact The GIANT Company’s Customer Support Center at 1-888-814-4268 for questions or further information.