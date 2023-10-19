(WHTM) – Approximately 21,000 Thomas & Friends train car toys are being recalled due to a choking hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, a small plastic piece containing a high-powered magnet can detach or become loose, posing choking and magnet ingestion hazards.

The magnets are used to attach the Troublesome Truck & Crates and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint to compatible Thomas & Friends train toys.

Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint

There has been one report of the plastic connector becoming loose and detaching from the toy, however, no injuries have been reported.

Approximately 21,000 of the Troublesome Truck & Crates and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint toys are being recalled in the United States and about 400 were sold in Canada.

Model numbers HBJ89 (Troublesome Truck & Crates) and HBJ90 (Troublesome Truck & Paint) can be found on the bottom of the train cars.

Anyone with these toys should immediately stop using them and go to the Mattel safety and recall alert website for instructions on how to receive a pre-paid return label from Fisher-Price.