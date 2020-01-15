Thompson’s recalls wood, masonry protectors over fire hazard

CLEVELAND (WHTM) — Thompson’s is recalling wood and masonry protectors sold in aerosol cans that could rust and leak, posing a fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the contents can react with the cans, causing rust to form along the seam, which could spread to other areas of the can and create pinhole leaks.

Leaking propellant poses a fire hazard when it comes into contact with sources of ignition. Leaking sealer can also result in property damage.

The company has received 18 reports of leaking cans from retailers. No injuries, fires, or property damage were reported.

The products were sold at Lowe’s, Walmart, Home Depot and other stores from February 2014 through September 2019 for about $8.

The aerosol cans are 11 ounces and have a green or blue cap. “Thompson’s WaterSeal,” “Wood Protector” or “Masonry Protector,” the item number and UPC code are printed on the can.

Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofing Wood Protector Aerosol Item #: TH.041800-18UPC: 032053418006 Thompson’s WaterSeal Signature Series Aerosol Item #: TH.091800-18UPC: 032053918001 Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofer Plus Wood Protector Aerosol Item #: TH.011800-18UPC: 032053118005 Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofer Plus Masonry Protector Aerosol Item #: TH.023100-18UPC: 032053231001

The safety commission said people should immediately stop using the products and contact Thompson’s for a full refund.