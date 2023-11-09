(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that more than 14,000 electric fireplaces sold exclusively at Lowe’s have been recalled due to a fire hazard.

According to the commission, the fireplaces can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The recall includes Twin-Star Style Selections 42-inch-wide, 5,200 BTU, Black Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplaces with the model number 42HF295FGT that were manufactured before January 2023.

These fireplaces can be identified by the date codes 0521; 0322; 0422; 0522; 0622; 0722; and 0822, which are printed on the back panel along with the serial number.

The fireplaces also have “Twin-Star International, Inc.” and the model number are printed on the top panel.

Recalled Style Selections 42-inch-wide Black Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The commission is instructing consumers to stop using and unplug the recalled electric fireplace. Consumers can also contact Twin-Star for a refund. To participate in the recall, consumers should complete the online recall registration form at www.twinstarhome.com/recall.

Consumers can also contact Twin-Star’s toll-free at 855-884-9651 between 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or go online at www.twinstarhome.com/recall or www.twinstarhome.com and click on “Product Recalls” to learn more.

To date, Twin-Star and Lowe’s have received 24 reports of overheating, fire or smoke incidents. The reports included two incidents of property damage and no injuries.

The recalled fireplaces were sold at Lowe’s and online at Lowes.com between September 2021 and January 2023 for about $200.