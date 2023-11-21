(WHTM) – Thousands of ZLINE gas ranges are being recalled due to a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The recall, which was first announced in January 2023, was expanded to include approximately 30,000 units where the oven can “emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) while in use, posing a serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning,” according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

ZLINE Expands Consumer Options in Recall of Gas Ranges; Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

This recall involves the oven compartment of ZLINE gas ranges with model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, RGB-36, RG48, RGS-48 and RGB-48. For units sold after 2020, the model number is printed on a label under the right side of the range top.

The ranges were sold in several door colors including black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, red matte, and white matte. They also came with multiple finishes including stainless steel, black stainless steel and DuraSnow, a cloudy steel finish.

Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, The Range Hood Stores, and online retailers sold the ranges nationwide.

ZLINE is offering a replacement range or a refund after originally offering a repair in January. Consumers can call ZLINE toll-free at 833-226-1400 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. They can also email at rgrecall@zlinekitchen.com or go online to the ZLINE recall website.

There have been 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission, including three reports involving users needing medical attention.