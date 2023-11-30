(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday that Berkshire Blanket & Home Company has recalled thousands of heated blankets and throws due to a fire and burn hazard.

According to the commission, nearly 30,000 blankets were recalled due to a risk of overheating, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

The recall includes blankets and throws sold in a variety of colors and patterns. These include blue, cream, gray, hummus, striped blue, and snowflake.

The throws measure about 50 inches wide and 60 inches long and are made of polyester. The blankets were sold in fit twin-, full/queen- and king sizes and are also made of polyester.

Recalled Berkshire Blanket Heated Blanket – Queen (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Berkshire Blanket Heated Blanket – Twin (L.L. Bean branded) (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Berkshire Blanket Heated Throw (L.L. Bean branded) (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Berkshire Blanket Heated Throw (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recalled products can be controlled by a white cord with a white digital controller unit.

The model numbers can be found on a white label on the back of the throws and blanket, as well as on the back side of the controller unit. The Berkshire Blanket logo and tracker numbers are also printed on the wash label.

The recalled tracker numbers include the following:

Tracker Number Range Berkshire Blanket Heated Throws Berkshire Blanket Heated Blankets 05012218641-06302218641

05012218642-06302218642

05012218806-06302218806

05012218807-06302218807

05012218828-06302218828

05012218811-06302218811

05012218809-06302218809

05012218810-06302218810

050122E0551-063022E0551

050122E0549-063022E0549 050122E0545-063022E0545

050122E0546-063022E0546

050122E0550-063022E0550

050122E0544-063022E0544

The commission is instructing consumers to immediately stop using the recalled blankets and throws and contact Berkshire Blanket & Home Company for a full refund. To receive the refund, consumers must complete an online form, submit a photo of the blanket or throw showing the cut cord, as well as a photo of the wash label after writing “Refund” and an assigned 5-digit refund code on the wash label.

According to the commission, there have been nine reports of the blankets or throws overheating, melting, or burning, and no injuries reported to date.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The recalled blankets and throws were sold at L.L. Bean and Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) stores nationwide. They were also sold online at berkshireblanket.com, amazon.com, target.com, macys.com, and qvc.com

Products sold at L.L. Bean are L.L. Bean and Berkshire Blanket branded.

Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. can be reached at their toll-free number at 888-359-4662 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at berkshireblanket@realtimeresults.net.

For more information about the recall go to www.recallrtr.com/BerkshireBlanket or https://berkshireblanket.com/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.