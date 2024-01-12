(WHTM) — Thousands of Retrospec Kid’s Bike Helmets have been recalled to do a risk of head injury, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the commission, the recalled helmets do not comply with federal regulations for coverage, positional stability, and labeling and therefore can fail to protect in the event of a crash.

The recall affects about 72,000 Scout model Retrospec kid’s bike helmets in sizes XS and S. The helmets were sold in various colors and designs including Blippi, Blush, Brash Blue, Chameleon, Cool Mint, Matte Forest Green, Matte Black, Matte Navy, Matte White, Matte Burnt Orange, Matte Green, Matte Royal Blue, and Matte Whisper Pink.

The recalled helmets can be identified by their green hang tag label that lists the name “Retrospec,” the Scout brand name, and the size. The word “Retrospec” or the Retrospec “R” logo is also located on the right side of the helmets.

Recalled Scout model Retrospec kid’s bike helmet (Black) (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Scout model Retrospec kid’s bike helmet (Blue) (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Scout model Retrospec kid’s bike helmet (Green) (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Scout model Retrospec kid’s bike helmet (Pink) (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Hang tag label on recalled helmet listing the name “Retrospec,” the Scout brand name, and the helmet size (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The commission is telling consumers to immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Retrospec for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers will need to destroy the helmets by cutting off the straps and marking the helmet with their initials and the date near the Retrospec logo. Consumers will also need to submit a photo of the destroyed helmet, to the company to receive a refund.

Retrospec can be reached at their toll-free at 888-488-2369 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at https://retrospec.com/pages/retrospec-scout-recall or retrospec.com.

According to the commission, no injuries had been reported as of January 11, 2024.