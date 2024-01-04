(WHTM) – Thousands of massage guns are being recalled due to a burn risk.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, 46,000 Therapist Select Percussion Personal Massagers are recalled because they can overheat while charging. An additional 41,000 were sold in Canada.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There have been 17 reports of massagers overheating, including one burn report, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall affects massagers with the model number HHP-715 with HoMedics printed on the side. Only products with a YY of 20, 21, or 22 on the manufacturing date are included in this recall. The date is printed on a sticker on the underside of the product’s barrel.

The massagers were sold nationwide including at Macy’s, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Lowe’s, JCPenney, The Home Depot, and Amazon for about $100.

Anyone with this product should immediately stop using or charging it and contact Homedics for instructions to receive a full refund or a refund in the form of a Homedics product credit, including a 20% bonus.

Homedics can be contacted by calling 800-466-3342 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online.