(WHTM) – According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, The Good and the Beautiful has recalled thousands of Math 1 and Math 3 boxes due to a laceration hazard.

The Good and the Beautiful recalled around 103,200 Math 1 and Math 3 units on May 25.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the whiteboard attached to the boxes can become detached, exposing sharp edges and posing a laceration hazard.

The Good and the Beautiful has received four reports of the boxes detaching and each report has resulted in a minor laceration.

The product was sold at The Good and the Beautiful store in Lehi, Utah, and online at www.goodandbeautiful.com from August 2021 through November 2022.

Consumers are urged to immediately take the whiteboards away from children and discard them.

Consumers are asked to contact The Good and the Beautiful to receive a free non-metallic replacement by either calling 800-627-3097, emailing support@goodandbeautiful.com or by clicking here for information on the Math 1 Box recall and clicking here for information about the Math 3 Box recall.