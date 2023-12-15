(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 37,000 propane grills due to a fire hazard.

The recall affects Traeger Pellet Grills Recalls Flat Top Propane Grills with the SKU Number 1DFL42LLA.

According to the commission, the burner control knob on the grills can be incorrectly labeled, which can lead to them being unintentionally left on, posing a fire hazard.

The recalled grills are black in color and have a closable lid with a silver handle and the name “Traeger” printed on it. The grills are about 74 inches long by 27 inches wide by 36 inches tall . They weigh about 189 lbs.

Recalled Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Grill (Photo courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Silver Color label Located on the Rear With SKU Number 1DFL42LLA (Photo courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The SKU Number can be found on a silver label located on the rear of the grills.

The commission is telling consumers to immediately stop using the recalled grills and contact Traeger for inspection instructions. If the knobs are incorrectly labeled, consumers will receive a free repair kit.

According to the commission, there have been 57 reports of the flame adjustment knobs being incorrectly labeled. No fires or injuries have been reported.

The recalled grills were sold at Ace Hardware, The Home Depot and Scheel’s stores nationwide and online at www.acehardware.com, www.homedepot.com andwww.traeger.com from February 2023 through October 2023 for about $900.

Traeger can be reached at their toll-free number at 833-654-2407 seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT or online at www.traeger.com/recall or www.traeger.com. Consumers should click on “Recall” to find more information.