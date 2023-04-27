(WHTM) – Thousands of Steamfast and Brookstone Steam Irons are being recalled by Vornado today due to fire, burn, and shock hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the USCPSC, around 317,000 steam irons are being recalled because the power cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, leading to potential overheating of the cord which poses a burn hazard.

The cord damage may also lead to the copper wires being exposed which poses a shock hazard.

Brookstone-Iron-Model-number-606335

Steamfast-Iron-Models-SF-720-and-SF-727

Steamfast-Iron-Model-SF-717-with-bushing



Model-number-for-Brookstone-Iron

Location-for-model-number-and-date-code for Steamfast Irons

The following irons involved in the recall were sold at the following retailers:

Steamfast Home and Away Travel Steam Irons with Dual Voltage Model number SF-717 Production date code; Jan. 8 through March 17 Sold at stores and online nationwide in the United States Model number SF-720 Production date code; Jan. 8 through March 17 Sold exclusively at Bed, Bath, and Beyond Model number SF-727 Production date code; Jan. 17 only Sold exclusively at Walmart

Brookstone Steam Bug Travel Steam Irons Model number 606335 All production date codes Sold exclusively at Brookstone from 2009 through 2013



According to the USCPSC, Vornado received 50 reports of incidents that include 38 reports of the iron’s power cord smoking, sparking, burning, or other signs of overheating. Vornado received 12 reports of cord damage. There were no injuries reported.

Consumers are urged to stop using the irons immediately and visit either the Steamfast or the Vornado website to register and receive a refund of $19.99.

Contact Vornado toll-free at 866-827-3362 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.steamfast.com/recalls/travelirons to start a recall submission. Consumers can also visit www.vornado.com or www.steamfast.com, and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.