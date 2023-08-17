(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that The Simplay3 Company has recalled its Toddler Towers due to a fall injury hazard.

According to the commission, the towers can tip over while in use posing fall and injury hazards to young children.

The recall includes Simplay3 Toddler Towers with model 41807. The recalled towers were sold in multiple colors including espresso, white and gray.

Model Date Codes 41807-01 (espresso) Nov 2018- June 2023 41807-02 (gray) Nov 2018- June 2023 41807-03 (white) Nov 2018- June 2023

The name Simplay3 is printed on the base and on the upper railing of the tower. The product’s dimensions are 34” x 17.5” x 16”. The model number is also printed on the base of the tower.



Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

According to the commission, the company has received 16 reports of the toddler tower tipping over while in use, including 10 reports of injuries, with 6 being head contusions.

The recalled products were sold online at TheSimplay3company.com, Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and other online sites and Buttercup Baby Store, Fun Stuff, Midstates, and other toy stores nationwide from November 2018 through June 2023 for about $90.

Consumer Contact

The Simplay3 Company toll-free at 866-855-0100 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at https://simplay3.com/safety-and-recall-information/ or at simplay3.com/ and click on “Recall Information” located on the home page for more information.