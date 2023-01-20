(WHTM) — Three helmet models made by Sakar International are being recalled due to a potential head injury risk.

According to the United States Consumer Protection Safety Commission, the Credhedz Lizard Helmets, Crayola Dry Erase Helmets, and Tony Hawk Multi-Purpose Helmets “do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The CPSC says the helmets can fail to protect users in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Tony Hawk multi-purpose helmets were sold in various colors and have black straps and a black buckle. The white warning label on the inside of the helmet contains one of the following item numbers on the top right corner: AGE251TH-GCRM, AGE251TH-NCRM, AGE251TH-BKMT, AGE251TH-BLU-T30-12, AGE251TH-RBW, AGE22SLDTH-BLK, or ACTGEAR242TH-GRN.

Credhedz Lizard multi-purpose helmets are black with a green plastic lizard on the top of the helmet and have black straps and a black buckle. The white warning label on the inside of the helmet contains Item No. ACTGEAR241-LIZ on the top right corner.

Crayola Dry-Erase multi-purpose helmets are white and have black straps and a black buckle and are sold with a five-pack of markers. The white warning label on the inside of the helmet contains Item No. ACTGEAR242071 on the top right corner.

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

More than 33,000 helmets are believed to be affected by the recall. Customers who own these helmets are advised to stop using them immediately and contact Sakar for a $30 gift card refund.

Prepaid postage packaging can be obtained from Sakar for returns, and users are asked not to return the helmet to the retailer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The helmets were sold at stores nationwide, including Big Lots and Ollies Bargain Outlet as well as Amazon from November 2020 through October 2022.

Sakar can be contacted by calling 800-592-9541 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, by email at support@sakar.com, or online.

Those visiting the website are asked to click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.