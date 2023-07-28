(WHTM) — Trader Joe’s has recalled its Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (SKU# 68470) due to its potential to contain insects.
The recalled Use By dates for the soup are 07/18/23 to 09/15/23.
According to the grocery chain, there were no reports of adverse health effects as of July 27.
All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.
Consumers who purchased or received any donations of Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, should discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.
Customers with questions can contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at
(626) 599-3817 between the hours of Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time or send them an email by clicking here.