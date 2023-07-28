(WHTM) — Trader Joe’s has recalled its Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (SKU# 68470) due to its potential to contain insects.

The recalled Use By dates for the soup are 07/18/23 to 09/15/23.

According to the grocery chain, there were no reports of adverse health effects as of July 27.

All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

Photo: Trader Joe’s

Consumers who purchased or received any donations of Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, should discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at

(626) 599-3817 between the hours of Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time or send them an email by clicking here.