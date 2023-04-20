(WHTM) – Millions of Stanley Black & Decker DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers are being recalled, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the USCPSC, around 2.2 million sledgehammers are being recalled because the sledgehammer heads can loosen prematurely and detach while in use, which poses an injury hazard for the user.

The recall involves the following model numbers:

DWHT56141

DWHT56142

DWHT56143

DWHT56146

DWHT56147

DWHT56148

DWHT56024

DWHT56025

DWHT56026

DWHT56027

DWHT56029

DWHT56030

CMHT54163

CMHT56011

CMHT56019

FMHT51297

FMHT51298

FMHT51308

FMHT56006

FMHT56008

FMHT56009

FMHT56010

FMHT56011

FMHT56019

Consumers can find the model number for the DeWALT and Craftsman sledgehammers on the hammerhead. Consumers of the Stanley hammers can find the model number on a sticker on the handle.

The sledgehammers weigh between 2 and 12 pounds and can range from 14” to 36” in length.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission consumers should stop using the recalled sledgehammers immediately and contact Stanley Black & Decker to receive a full refund.

The company has received 192 reports with two resulting in face and head injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers were sold at Home Depot, ACE Hardware and other hardware stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Amazon.com, Homedepot.com, AceHardware.com, and other online sellers from November 2012 through November 2022.

Stanley Black & Decker can be reached toll-free at 855-418-3032 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Information can also be found on the companies’ websites.