Ubbi connecting bath toys recalled

NEW YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys have been recalled over concerns the toys can break and create a sharp point, posing laceration and choking hazards to young children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been two reports of broken bath toys. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled toys are plastic with a big circle in the middle with an engraved smiley face attached to six smaller circles. They were sold in a set of six pieces in red, orange, yellow, navy, blue, and green colors. They were also sold in an Ubbi Bath Toy Gift Set, which includes four sets of bath toys, including the Ubbi Connecting Bath Toy.

The toys were sold at buy buy BABY, Nordstrom, Bump Box and other specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and ubbiworld.com from January 2019 through August 2019.

The safety commission said people should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and return them for a full refund and a free replacement Ubbi Squeeze Bath Toy.

All known purchasers will be contacted directly.