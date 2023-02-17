(WHTM) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Feb. 16 that Favorite Day branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils have been recalled, as they may contain an undeclared tree nut.

According to the FDA Silvestri Sweets Inc., the company the manufactures Favorite Day brand candies sold at Target, have recalled the Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils due to an undeclared pecan allergen that could be in the candy.

Anyone who has allergies to tree nuts runs the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product, the FDA says.

The products are packed in 8 oz. Favorite Day branded stand up pouch bags with the lot # 33822 and best by date on 07 DEC 2023, which are printed on the back of the bag underneath the UPC barcode.

These chocolates were distributed nationwide through Target retail stores.

The recall was announced after it was discovered that possible tree nut inclusions were distributed in packaging. Investigation indicates the problem may have been caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

Anyone who has purchased this product can visit their local Target store to return the chocolates with a receipt or to return the chocolates with their Driver’s License ID for store credit.