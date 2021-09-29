Vegan crab cakes sold in Pa. recalled over undeclared egg yolks

(WHTM) — Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, LLC has recalled its 8.5-ounce, 6-piece packages of “Vemondo Vegan Crabless Mini Crabcakes” because they contain undeclared egg yolks. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), those with allergies to eggs may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if the product is consumed.

The recalled “Vemondo Vegan Crabless Mini Crabcakes” were distributed in stores along the East Coast including Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

A release from the FDA states, “the product comes in an 8.5-ounce, 6-piece box marked with either of the following lot#s: 23021 (Exp. Date 2/17/2023), 23121 (Exp. Date 2/18/2023), 23821 (Exp. Date 2/25/2023) and would have been shipped to stores after August 20, 2021. The UPC Code is: 4056489310402.”

Consumers who purchased the select packages are urged to return them for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-201-439-1036, Ext. 26, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.