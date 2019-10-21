Walmart sausage products recalled for salmonella

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WHTM) — According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, a popular frozen meat brand sold at Walmart is being pulled out of the freezer shelves for possible salmonella contamination.

George’s Prepared Foods recalled approximately 6,444 pounds of the “Great Value” brand ready-to-eat pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products that were distributed nationwide.

The ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patty items were produced on April 19, 2019, April 27, 2019, May 7, 2019 and May 9, 2019.

The following products are involved in the recall:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned for a refund.

For more details on the recall visit www.fsis.usda.gov