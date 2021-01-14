Weis Markets issues recall for possible contamination in their ice cream product

Weis Markets has issued a recall for possible foreign matter contamination in nearly 11,000 containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream.

According to the supermarket chain, the ice cream containers may be contaminated with metal filling equipment parts.

“There has been one report of a customer who discovered an intact piece of metal equipment in the Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (48 oz),” the Weis statement read.

Weis also says there’s concern of additional foreign material in the product that could present a choking hazard.

While the ice cream product has been removed from the Weis freezers, it was sold in 197 locations, including ones in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey.

Specifically, Weis says the contaminated Cookies and Cream containers “is packaged in a 48- ounce container with a UPC of 041497-01253 and with a sell-by date of 10/28/21. This was produced on 10/28/2020 and released for sale on 10/29/2020.”

The sell-by date can be found on the bottom of the containers.