White Castle recalls frozen burgers for possible listeria

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHTM) – White Castle is recalling several varieties of frozen hamburgers due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall involves a limited number of frozen 6-pack hamburgers, 6-pack cheeseburgers, 6-pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, 16-pack hamburgers, and 16-pack cheeseburgers, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The voluntary recall affects products with “best by” dates ranging from Aug. 4, 2020, to Aug. 17, 2020.

There have been no reports of illnesses.

People who have the burgers should throw them out or return them to the store for an exchange or a full refund.