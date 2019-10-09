Zippo recalls Ronson tech torches over fire hazard

BRADFORD, Pa. (WHTM) – Zippo is recalling over 600,000 Ronson tech torches that may continue to produce a flame after the activation trigger is released into the off position.

Zippo has identified 36 reports of the torches continuing to operate after being turned off, including one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves the Ronson Tech Torch Auto Start packaged with a Ronson butane fuel can. The torches were sold at Wal-Mart, Ace Hardware and other stores from February 2010 through July 2019 for between $30 and $40.

The safety commission said people should stop using the recalled torches and contact Zippo for instructions on receiving a refund in the form of a gift card.

