Rising cost of groceries due to the coronavirus pandemic

In this week’s Show Me the Money, the coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on all aspects of our lives, including our trips to the grocery store.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics the price of meat, poultry, fish, and eggs has gone up by 3.7% in the last month.

Beef and veal went up even higher, nearly 11% in May — its largest-ever monthly increase.

The price of other meats also skyrocketed. Prices for uncooked beef roasts soared 19.5% and uncooked beef steak jumped 11.6%.

When it comes to pork, overall U.S. production was down about 6.2% from this time last year.

Meat prices have been rising as major processing facilities shut down or slowed operations because workers have been getting sick with COVID-19.

At the same time, the demand for meat in grocery stores has spiked as consumers eat at home more.

While plants are opening back up they’re still below pre-pandemic levels right now.

Meat wasn’t the only type of food that got more expensive.

Fresh vegetables were up 1.3%, tomato prices rose nearly 2%, and ice cream also went up by 2.5%.

The news isn’t all bad. Consumers are paying less for other groceries. Coffee and white bread prices have fallen, and the price of eggs, which had risen sharply in April, appears to have stabilized.