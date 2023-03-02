(WHTM) – One of the signs of summer is back for the 2023 season.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard announced their locations are officially open as of March 1 for the 2023 season. However, some local locations may still be closed for the season. You can check the Rita’s website to see if your local shop is open.

According to Rita’s, there are 25 locations in the Harrisburg-Lebanon-Lancaster-York area. Rita’s, which began in the Philadelphia suburbs in 1984, is now in 30 states serving water ice, frozen custard, and other frozen treats.

According to Rita’s website, there are 55 flavors of Italian ice, 26 flavors of cream ice, 23 flavors of frozen custard, and 61 flavors of hand-dipped custard.

On March 20, Rita’s will celebrate more than 25 years of free Italian ice for the first day of spring.