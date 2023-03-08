(WHTM) — Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard has announced that they will be continuing their tradition of celebrating the first day of spring by giving away free Italian Ice.

According to Rita’s on the first day of spring, March 20, Rita’s will be giving away free Italian Ice to customers. Rita’s has been giving away free ice on the first day of spring for a total of 31 years.

Rita’s will also be serving a new Gummy Bear flavored ice this season, which will be available for the spring opening.

“We’re excited to continue our beloved Italian Ice giveaway tradition on the First Day of Spring as we take pride in lifting the spirits of many of our fans across the country as spring means warmer weather is on its way,” said Linda Chadwick, CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “We hope to see everyone enjoying their free ice at Rita’s on March 20, and encourage entering to win free ice for a year on the Rita’s app.”

From March 13 to March 20, all Rita’s app users will also have the opportunity to enter into a sweepstakes where they can win free Italian Ice for a year.

All Rita’s locations throughout Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York will be participating in the event.