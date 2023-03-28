YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Rutter’s has announced that they have launched their new Inspired Food Menu, including unique menu items such as a Peanut Butter Burger.

The new menu will feature three different options, including a Peanut Butter Burger, Pulled Pork Fries, and a Loaded Potato Pizza.

Courtesy of Rutter’s

Peanut Butter Burger – a juicy 4oz angus beef burger topped with cheddar cheese and onion rings, along with REESE’S peanut butter sauce and BBQ sauce, and all served on a kaiser roll.

Pulled Pork Fries – fries topped with Austin Blues pulled pork, shredded cheese, BBQ sauce and ranch dressing.

Loaded Potato Pizza – a self-rising crust pizza loaded with hashbrowns, onions, bacon and shredded cheese, topped with ranch dressing.

“The goal at Rutter’s is to continue giving our customers new and exciting food options to choose from,” said Chad White, Rutter’s Food Service Category Manager. “We believe that Rutter’s Lovers will fall for our new additions, since they helped inspire them!”