YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain Rutter’s announced that they are now accepting online ordering for Rutter’s Rewards customers.

The ordering will take place in a partnership with Paytronix. Customers will be able to skip the line and order ahead on the website, Rutters.com, or through the updated mobile app.

You can click here to order online or sign up to become a Rutter’s VIP Rewards Members.

Rutter’s will be giving new app members 10 cents off per gallon of fuel if you sign up to be a Rutter’s VIP.