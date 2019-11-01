Salmonella outbreak from pig ear dog treats appears over, CDC says

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Federal health officials have dropped their warning that pet owners should avoid buying or feeding pig ear treats to dogs, except for treats that have been recalled.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a salmonella outbreak that sickened 154 people in 34 states appears to be over.

The CDC said salmonella contamination was found in several types of pig ear treats, but no single supplier, distributor or common brand was identified that could account for all the illnesses.

Dog owners should continue to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling pet food or treats, including pig ears.

Pet treats should be kept away from children and where human food is stored or prepared, and picked up when a pet is done with them, the CDC said.

