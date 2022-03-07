YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a place to get things like fresh produce and meat in our cities where the big chains sometimes don’t have stores.

Now, Save A Lot is holding what it’s calling a “grand re-opening” at all of its Midstate stores. One improvement that can be seen across these stores is the addition of many more ethnic foods.

“We added over a thousand items for multiple diverse backgrounds. Latino foods, fresh-cut produce, fresh-cut meat, a variety of meat and seafood that would broaden our horizons for many backgrounds,” Director of Retail Operations, John Palmer said.

Save A Lot made similar updates at its Harrisburg, Lebanon, and Lancaster stores.