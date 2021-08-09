Chambersburg Police warning residents of phone scam involving an impersonated officer

Unknown caller. A man holds a phone in his hand and thinks to end the call. Incoming from an unknown number. Incognito or anonymous

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police are warning residents about a phone scam.

According to police, a male suspect who identifies himself as Seargent Ian Armstrong with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is calling people about a warrant for their arrests. The phone calls lead to the suspect asking for payment over the phone to clear the warrant.

Chambersburg Police say Sgt. Armstrong is an active LEO with the Department and has no affiliation with the Sheriff’s Office.

If you feel you are being scammed you may always ask for proper identification for verification. And remember Law Enforcement will never request payment over the phone.