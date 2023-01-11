UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple residents in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County received phone calls that turned out to be part of a scam.

According to police, several people received phone calls from someone claiming to be with the United States Border Patrol working with the Upper Allen Township Police Department. The scam attempted to solicit personal or financial information.

In some cases, scammers make the caller ID information appear as if it is coming from a legitimate police agency. Scammers may also use the real name of a law enforcement officer to try to gain the trust of the victim.

The police want to remind residents to never provide personal or financial information to any unsolicited caller. A government agency will never call demanding money or payment through gift cards.

Police say if you receive a call similar to the one described above, immediately hang up. You are also urged to report the incident by calling 717-795-2445 and pressing option one to speak to an on-duty officer.