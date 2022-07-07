DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County’s District Attorney Fran Chardo is warning residents of a new scam that has been occurring throughout the county.

Scammers are contacting county residents with a claim that they owe money following a failure to appear for a grand jury proceeding. The scammer will often use names of actual Dauphin County officials, such as judges, the sheriff, and the district attorney.

The caller will then demand thousands of dollars from the recipient to avoid arrest. The scam sometimes uses documents the scammer creates with the recipient’s name. The fraudulent documents are alleged to be real bench warrants.

The scammers are targeting mainly medical professionals.

If you receive such a call, contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office at 717-780-6200.