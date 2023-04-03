DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Callers have been using spoofed telephone numbers that have been made to appear to originate from the Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office as a part of a phone scam.

Scammers will call residents, claiming that they are the subject of a warrant that has been issued by Judge Scott Evans, or another judge. The caller will warn residents that they have to report to the Sheriff’s Office to pay a fine.

When residents receive the call, the caller ID will show the actual telephone number of the Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office. However, these calls are not originating from the Sheriff’s Office and are a scam, similar to ones that have been previously used in Dauphin County, as well as Cumberland County.

The scammers may instruct the victim to purchase Green Dot MoneyPak cards, or solicit another form of payment, in order to “pay a fine” and avoid “going to jail.”

The Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that they never will solicit or accept money over the phone.