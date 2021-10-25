Derry Township Police warn of phone scam targeting business

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township Police are reporting a phone scam that affected a local business on Saturday.

Police say an employee at the business reported they got a call on their store phone from the Derry Township Police’s phone number telling them they had to stop all money transactions and count their registers saying they supposedly had counterfeit money.

They then said before the employee could to anything, the caller transferred the call to the employee’s personal cell phone and seemed to know their name and address. The caller then told the employee not to say anything to others, including the store manager.

The employee later hung up on the suspicious caller.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Police are telling local businesses this is fraudulent, and any other businesses that receive this call needs to hang up and get ahold of Derry Township PD.

They warn not to partake in the caller’s fraudulent scheme, especially if they request the purchasing of prepaid debit cards.