Derry Township warning of officer impersonation scam

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township Police are warning residents of a phone scam that involves someone impersonating an officer.

According to police, the caller claims to be a Sgt. Jeff Snyder of the DTPD and says you have an active arrest warrant for a failure to appear in court. The caller then says the warrant will be withdrawn if the costs are paid in full using pre-paid gift cards.

Derry Township Police say there is no one employed by them under the name of Jeff Snyder and wants to remind people that no law enforcement agency accepts payment via gift card.

If you receive a call similar to this you should contact your local police department.