(WHTM) — With winter here, we will be seeing many weather events, whether it’s rain, snow, or wind. But did you know that people will use natural disasters to scam you?

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), many unlicensed contractors and scammers may show promises of quick repairs and debris removal. Some even may ask for payment upfront before work is even started.

The FTC offers the following tips to avoid clean-up scams:

Ask for IDs, licenses, proof of insurance, and references. See if local contact info is on their trucks. Check with state and local consumer protection offices for complaints.

Ask people you trust for recommendations.

Make sure all promises are in writing and that you understand what you’re signing.

Never make the final payment until the work is done and you’re satisfied with it.

Other weather-related scams include disaster-related charity scams. The FTC said that scammers will try to make a quick buck from others when natural disasters hit.

More information about weather-related scams can be found here.